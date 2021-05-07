Dearborn Partners LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $26.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.