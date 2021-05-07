Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $273.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

