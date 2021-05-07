Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 20,293 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,293 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $190.41 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $138.07 and a 52 week high of $193.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.95 and its 200-day moving average is $177.58.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.