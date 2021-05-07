Dearborn Partners LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $81,589,000. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,998,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,062,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,561,000. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,187,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $240.21 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.41 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.63.

