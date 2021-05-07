We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 54.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 43.1% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $350.25 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.13 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

