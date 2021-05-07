Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,413 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $218.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.80 and a 200-day moving average of $206.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

