We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 690 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

Shares of MAR opened at $142.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.04 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

