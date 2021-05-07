Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after acquiring an additional 213,896 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $410.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $444.83. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.20.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

