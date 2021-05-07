Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

SYY opened at $85.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,219.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.