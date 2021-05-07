AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total value of $4,829,591.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,710.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,488.85 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,007.17 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,429.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,245.10.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,428.82.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

