Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Exact Sciences worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,419,000 after acquiring an additional 215,604 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,149,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,264,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $2,238,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at $112,690,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

