Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 463,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,675,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 229.9% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 47,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,671 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $229.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.99 and its 200 day moving average is $211.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

