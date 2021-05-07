Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the gold and copper producer on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend by 158.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

