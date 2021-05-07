O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells $2,780,000.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $561.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.27 and a 1-year high of $564.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

