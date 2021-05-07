Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys New Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC opened at $13.47 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

MAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.55.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

