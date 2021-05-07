Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $377.09 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

