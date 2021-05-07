Edgewell Personal Care Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.
Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.