Edgewell Personal Care Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

