JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JPE stock opened at GBX 1,028 ($13.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 991.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 932.89. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 706.40 ($9.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Get JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth alerts:

About JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.