MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00.

MSCI stock opened at $475.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.08. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 28.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

