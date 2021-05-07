Barrett Business Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $579.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.