Mitchell Capital Management Co. Takes $364,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,270,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $93,010,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $52,256,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,805,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vale by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NYSE VALE opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.