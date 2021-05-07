Aviance Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 297,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000.

NYSE:GRX opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

