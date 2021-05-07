5,000 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $187.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.72 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

