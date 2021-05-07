Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $14.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

