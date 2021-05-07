IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Up 1.8%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.10. 643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

The company has a market cap of $40.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44.

IEH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.