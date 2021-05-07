B. Riley Increases Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target to $400.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Medifast stock opened at $267.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $279.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.92.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

