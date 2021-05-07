Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) PT at $33.00

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.6113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

