MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives $26.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 655,792 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 835,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

