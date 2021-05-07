Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. Alector has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $306,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,998.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,141 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

