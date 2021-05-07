Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

HEP stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.