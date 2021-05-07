-$0.11 EPS Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Cutera posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

CUTR opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $547.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Cutera by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

