ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

ACAD opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 over the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.