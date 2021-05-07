ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues Earnings Results

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. ZIX has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $402.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Stephens started coverage on ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

