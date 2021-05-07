IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Cut to $275.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.36% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $197.33 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

