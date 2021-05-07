Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXCHY. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

