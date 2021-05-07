Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0510

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 57.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. Banano has a market cap of $63.28 million and $4.06 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded up 88.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00073244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00083795 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00272414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00225263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,389 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,779,044 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

