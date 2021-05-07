Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDEN. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $35.75 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.66.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

