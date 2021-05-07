Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $236.84 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $236.84 million and $15.61 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001755 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

