McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $237.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.
Shares of MCK stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43.
McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
