McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $237.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

