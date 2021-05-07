Arvinas, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

ARVN opened at $63.15 on Friday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

