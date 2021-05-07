Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Chiasma in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chiasma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18).

CHMA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CHMA opened at $3.98 on Friday. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $230.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

