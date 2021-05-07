ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.57

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 1502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBSFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

