Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Duck Creek Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.09. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $5,310,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,796,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 587,433 shares of company stock worth $29,858,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $81,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.