Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.88

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 13689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on PUBGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Macquarie raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

