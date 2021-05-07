Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE NPV opened at $16.64 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

