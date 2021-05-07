Brokers Set Expectations for Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,279,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 519,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,427,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

