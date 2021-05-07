Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Issued By William Blair

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hayward in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hayward from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hayward to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $23.73 on Friday. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hayward stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

