Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCP. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

