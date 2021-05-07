Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intellicheck, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellicheck in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.25 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $3,324,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intellicheck by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

