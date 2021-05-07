STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

